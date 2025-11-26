Milwaukee road rage shooting; woman speaks out after being shot

The Brief A Milwaukee mother is recovering after being shot in a September road rage incident near 52nd and Fond du Lac. Mills says she is still regaining mobility in her arm while caring for her four children as a single mom. She is urging drivers to stay calm, saying no moment of anger on the road is worth risking someone’s life.



A Milwaukee mother is sharing her story months after a road rage incident ended in gunfire, saying she hopes it serves as a warning to others behind the wheel.

What we know:

Katrina Mills said one moment she was driving home from work and the next she was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. The shooting happened the afternoon of Sept. 11 near 52nd and Fond du Lac.

"I was scared, I was terrified. I look in my rearview mirror and see him approaching me really fast, so I tried to get away," said Mills.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Mills said another driver attempted to cut her off, and both drivers began honking.

"They got upset and they started blowing their horn, I started blowing my horn," she said. "I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be but I didn’t think I was going to get shot."

Moments later, Mills said the confrontation escalated into gunfire.

The Milwaukee Police Department said two shots were fired — one through her window and the other striking Mills. She described the injury as severe.

What they're saying:

Mills remains on the road to recovery and is still working to regain full mobility in her arm. As a single mother, she said the challenges extend beyond her own healing.

"My whole body is still down at the same time, because I can’t lift anything, I can’t do anything for myself," Mills said.

She is also caring for her four children.

"My kids keep me going, because I don’t have any choice right now," she said.

MPD said they know who they are looking for in connection with the shooting, but no one has been taken into custody.

Mills said accountability matters, even as she works toward forgiveness.

"I forgive the person whose done this to me, but at the same time, I feel like something should be done as far as justice," she said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She said her message is about more than her own injuries.

"They don’t know my situation; I could’ve been taken away from kids. Over something so small - a spot in line," Mills said. "[It’s] not that serious to just shoot someone."

By the numbers:

According to data from Everytown Research & Policy, on average, someone was shot in a road rage incident every 18 hours in 2023.

What you can do:

Loved ones created a GoFundMe for Mills to help with ongoing medical expenses.