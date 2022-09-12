Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard

A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12.

Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.