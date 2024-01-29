Milwaukee road rage shooting; man pleads guilty to reckless homicide

article

The man charged in connection to a road rage shooting that killed a Milwaukee father while his kids were in the car pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 29.

Demetreon Caston-Townsend, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of 50-year-old Ronald Butler.

According to prosecutors, on July 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Caston-Townsend was driving a Chevy Equinox that ran a red light and nearly struck the van that Butler was driving with four of his children as passengers. It happened near 91st and Mill.

Before the shooting, a criminal complaint says the Equinox and a Toyota Corolla were seen in video at a nearby gas station, and the people in those two vehicles were seen interacting with each other. Both vehicles left the gas station and headed in the direction of where the homicide happened.

Butler's son told investigators they were on their way to a birthday party that evening when Caston-Townsend nearly hit their van. He said his dad yelled at Caston-Townsend to "stop speeding because there are kids in the car." He said he heard a "pew" and then saw his dad slumped over at the wheel. He then jumped out of the van to try to get help, the complaint says. Butler had been shot in the face.

Caston-Townsend also faced a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety but it was dismissed. However, it will still be read-in and considered at the sentencing, which is set for March 29.