Milwaukee road rage shooting arrest; 19-year-old in custody Friday

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to a freeway shooting that occurred on westbound I-94 at Mitchell Boulevard on Monday, May 20.

A news release says the shooting was preceded by a road rage conflict in the area of W. National Avenue and Miller Park Way between the suspect and another driver, a 25-year-old man with two other passengers in his vehicle – 26- and 54-year-old men, respectively.

Officials say the conflict then continued onto the freeway, where the suspect is alleged to have fired a handgun at the victim’s vehicle, striking the vehicle several times but causing no injury to its occupants.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle then exited the freeway near downtown Milwaukee, drove to the vicinity of the Milwaukee County Public Safety Building and Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, and phoned 911 to report the incident.

After identifying the suspect and his vehicle during the investigation, a MCSO tactical unit served a search warrant at the suspect’s southside Milwaukee residence on Friday morning, May 24 and took him into custody without incident. The man is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail, pending criminal charges.