Milwaukee road rage shooting; 2 wounded near 49th and Villard

article

Two people were shot and wounded following a road rage incident that led to gunfire near 49th and Villard in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 24.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The shooting victims, ages 23 and 25, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police say a 30-year-old was taken into custody. The 25-year-old shooting victim was also arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.