Milwaukee road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.