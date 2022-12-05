Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  