Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 wounded, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a suspect after a road rage shooting wounded one person Friday morning on the city's south side.
Layton and Pierce
What we know:
It happened around 11:20 a.m. near the Mitchell Park Domes. Police said a suspect fired shots and struck a 38-year-old victim, who went to Milwaukee Police District 3 for help.
The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as a minor injury. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested, and a gun was recovered.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.