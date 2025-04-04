Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 wounded, 1 arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested a suspect after a road rage shooting wounded one person Friday morning on the city's south side.

Layton and Pierce

What we know:

It happened around 11:20 a.m. near the Mitchell Park Domes. Police said a suspect fired shots and struck a 38-year-old victim, who went to Milwaukee Police District 3 for help.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as a minor injury. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested, and a gun was recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.