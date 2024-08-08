Milwaukee Riverwest robbery; restaurant manager helps victims

Two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a popular restaurant in the Riverwest neighborhood.

Surveillance from Café Corazón captured the crime that happened Aug. 6 at 10:15 p.m. The scary moments were all captured on video from the patio of the restaurant.

Surveillance from the restaurant's patio shows a pair walking down Bremen when two people in ski masks run behind them as a car pulls up alongside, and a group hops out, attacking the victims, one 22, the other 23.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the suspects demanded money as they pointed their guns. One person was punched and the other forcefully robbed. They then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Via Café Corazón

Eris Campbell is the general manager at Café Corazón. He was walking out to the aftermath after closing up.

"We just want to be safe here," Campbell said. "We were coming out, and we saw a guy coming at us like, ‘did you see what happened? Did you see what just happened? I just got jumped! I just got jumped.’"

Via Café Corazón

The crime happened as the MPD continues to investigate a robbery crew that has been targeting Riverwest and the Upper East Side in recent weeks.

"It was a pretty disorienting situation," Campbell said. "I could see the blood on his face, and it was swollen already in that moment."

Campbells said it's important to raise awareness and to release the surveillance.

Via Café Corazón

"It alerts the community about what to be looking out for," Campbell said. "This isn’t the community or neighborhood that wants any kind of troubles."

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.