Vehicle stolen, windows smashed in Riverwest

Residents of Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood woke up Saturday to find car windows shattered – or worse.

Surveillance video captured a bold act in broad daylight. Thieves stole a vehicle early Saturday morning near Fratney and Burleigh.

The video shows a getaway vehicle pull up next to the target vehicle. Someone got out of the passenger side, hopped into the other vehicle and, within seconds, both vehicles took off in opposite directions.

It's just one car-related crime to hit the area in fewer than 24 hours. At least three vehicles parked feet apart from one another had their windows smashed near Bremen and Locust.

No one who spoke to FOX6 for this story wanted to go on camera, but one person said nothing was taken from their car. They wondered what the point was of smashing the window.

Some neighbors said the rash of broken windows isn't common, while others said the trend comes and goes. One thing they agreed on was they don't want to see it become a habit.

FOX6 spoke to a police officer who said it's not an area he regularly responds to. He encourages residents to lock their doors, take the keys out and never leave valuables in plain sight.