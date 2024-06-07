Trailer stolen from Milwaukee small business, crime caught on camera

A Milwaukee small business owner said thieves stole his brand-new trailer using a U-Haul truck on Tuesday – and it was all caught on camera.

Kurt Baehmann, who owns Forward Outdoor in Riverwest, said he and his wife launched the business three weeks ago. The trailer was stolen before they even got a chance to use it.

"It’s a challenge to put yourselves in the shoes of someone who stole something from you," he said.

It's no secret that launching a business can come with bumps in the road. Baehmann and his wife are no strangers to that.

"We do outdoor gear rentals and experiences," said Baehmann. "We have both a van to do our experiences, and then a trailer to haul the equipment."

Forward Outdoor equipment, including trailer that was later stolen

Surveillance video from a business next door captured a U-Haul pulling into Baehmann's business on Tuesday night. Shortly after, it drove off with the trailer latched behind it.

"I did have three different locks on it, but the folks were very determined," said Baehmann.

Baehmann filed a police report but hasn't had luck so far.

"My goal would be to get the trailer back," he said. "We’ll see what happens."

Forward Outdoor in Riverwest

Although the thieves got away with the trailer, they did not steal Baehmann's spirit.

"In reality, it's an object – nobody was hurt, and it was just a thing," he said. "You could either get angry about it, or you can calm yourself and think about it from other people's perspective."

Baehmann said they haven't set up any tours where they need a trailer to move equipment since the theft. Eventually, they'll have to buy a new one if it doesn't turn up.