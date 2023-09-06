Milwaukee RiverWalk's Bronze Fonz vandalized: 'Very disappointing'

article

The iconic Bronze Fonz statue along the Milwaukee RiverWalk was vandalized, covered in an unknown black substance.

People come from all over to see the iconic statue, which honors Henry Winkler's character, Fonzie, from the show "Happy Days."

"I expected him to bronze," said Rebecca Carnahan, visiting from Florida.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We wanted to see the bronze statue and see Fonzie," said Kelly Ellis, visiting from Australia.

Kelly Ellis and her son, Bryton came to take a selfie with the statue Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee RiverWalk's Bronze Fonz statue vandalized

"I thought it would be a beautiful little memorial to the Fonz, so it’s very disappointing to see," Kelly said.

VISIT Milwaukee confirmed it was aware of the vandalism and is working to get it fixed as soon as possible. It is not clear why or how it was damaged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It only takes one person to ruin it for everybody else," said Carnahan. "Why are you here to look at the beauty if you’re going to ugly it up?"

The vandalism comes about a year-and-a-half after the statue was revamped in March 2022.