Bronze Fonz returns to Milwaukee RiverWalk on Friday, March 11
MILWAUKEE - The Bronze Fonz is coming back!
VISIT Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, March 8 that the Bronze Fonz will be reinstalled in its place on the Milwaukee RiverWalk on Friday, March 11.
Officials said in a news release the Bronze Fonz has a new look allowing for easier upkeep and maintenance. Because this 200- to 300-pound statue attracts visitors, gets plenty of sunlight, and stands by the water year round, the Bronze Fonz will still need yearly touch-ups after it returns to the RiverWalk.
FOX6 News plans to be on hand for the reinstallation on Friday.
