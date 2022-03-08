Bronze Fonz returns to Milwaukee RiverWalk on Friday, March 11

article

The Bronze Fonz is coming back!

VISIT Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, March 8 that the Bronze Fonz will be reinstalled in its place on the Milwaukee RiverWalk on Friday, March 11.

Officials said in a news release the Bronze Fonz has a new look allowing for easier upkeep and maintenance. Because this 200- to 300-pound statue attracts visitors, gets plenty of sunlight, and stands by the water year round, the Bronze Fonz will still need yearly touch-ups after it returns to the RiverWalk.

FOX6 News plans to be on hand for the reinstallation on Friday.