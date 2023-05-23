Milwaukee Riverside High School fights, officer hit, 3 arrested

article

Three teenage boys were arrested after police responded to fights at Milwaukee's Riverside High School near Bartlett and Locust on Tuesday, May 23.

Police said during the response around 11 a.m., one of the students struck a police officer. The boy, 15, was arrested for battery to an officer.

Two other boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and cited.