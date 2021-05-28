Milwaukee River Parkway shooting, woman arrested

article

A 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested Friday, May 28 after a shooting on Milwaukee River Parkway near Lincoln Park.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near Lawn Avenue and the Oak Leaf Trail – located between Hampton and Silver Spring.

The woman fire shots during an argument, striking a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

