Milwaukee restaurant shooting; Elsa's on the Park ready to reopen

Just two days after a shooting at a downtown Milwaukee restaurant, it is ready to reopen.

Two people were hurt on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Elsa's on the Park. A bullet grazed a veteran waiter in the forehead but he returned to work on Friday.

"This is the first time I’ve been on this side of it where the guy must’ve shot the gun from," said Steve Brielmaier, shooting victim.

After 18 years on the job at Elsa's, Wednesday night came with a first.

"I was waiting for my drinks. I heard pop, pop, pop. Glass is flying everywhere. I hit the dirt," Brielmaier said.

Brielmaier took cover and quickly realized what had happened when the shooting stopped.

"I touched my head, the blood was coming out of my head and then I just crawled away and then it was over," Brielmaier said.

Brielmaier said a man who was near him was shot several times. Milwaukee police say someone outside the restaurant shot into it.

On Friday morning, crews were fixing the shattered glass ahead of the restaurant's reopening.

"I come down here fairly often and I just wanted to support the business," said Jeff Beine, customer.

It is that support Brielmaier hopes continues as he gets back to work at the place he loves.

"I hope everybody keeps coming here and isn’t afraid there’s going to be anything like this again," Brielmaier said.

Police say the shooting did not seem random. They say no arrests have been made. The second victim is stable.