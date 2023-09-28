Milwaukee restaurant shot up; Elsa's on the Park to reopen Friday

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever fired shots into a downtown restaurant Thursday night, Sept. 27. Officials say the two people who were wounded were inside Elsa's at the Park.

Bullet holes, broken glass and boarded up doors. That is what remains after a shooting at Elsa's.

"A very rare and unfortunate incident for Elsa’s and this community in general," said Eddie Sturkey, Executive Director of East Town Association.

The downtown restaurant is one of Sturkey's go-to places – especially because his office is next door.

"It’s very uncomforting. I think my interns in the office were shaken up as well," Sturkey said.

Milwaukee police were called the restaurant around 8 p.m. Wednesday. They say two people inside Elsa's, a 27-year-old and 55-year-old, were struck by gunfire. Investigators do not believe the shooter was inside, but they say this does not seem random.

Elsa's management tells FOX6 News one of the people shot was an employee. He was grazed by a bullet and is OK.

"I had my windows open and I heard gunshots, and I knew it was gunshots based off the pattern of the sounds," said Benjamin Selje, who lives nearby. "Scary stuff."

Selje said he plans to eat at Elsa's when they reopen – hoping to support the business positively.

"It’s disheartening to see Elsa’s in this state right now, and I just hope that the community will come together and help Elsa’s come back from this, so it doesn’t affect them in the long term," Selje said.

Elsa's is expected to reopen for lunch on Friday, Sept. 29.