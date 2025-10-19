Milwaukee residents call for action as south side crime persists

The Brief Milwaukee south side residents and leaders say daily violence and crime demand city action. Common Ground announced two initiatives: a safety campaign and a tenants’ advocacy group. City leaders including the city attorney and Common Council president pledged support.



Milwaukee south side residents say safety and security remain daily struggles in their neighborhoods, and they are calling on city leaders to step up.

What we know:

On Sunday, hundreds gathered at Milwaukee’s Serb Hall for a rally organized by Common Ground, a coalition of community members and leaders.

The group announced two initiatives: the South Side Safety Campaign, aimed at addressing crime and violence, and Tenants United, a nonprofit dedicated to representing renter interests and holding landlords accountable.

"I was punched, beat to the ground and kicked for it in broad daylight," said Anne Rachwal, a Milwaukee resident.

"We heard a lot of gunfire, like 200 or 300 gunshots," added Jose Gonzalez, another resident.

What they're saying:

Pastor Fabián Rodas of St. Anthony and St. Hyacinth parishes said shootings and drug activity have become common.

"With my function as a pastor, I realize the big problem we have in the South Side, especially crime," Rodas said. "This is something that’s really affected our community and many young people."

Common Ground says four city leaders have already committed to working with them: the city attorney, representatives from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the Fire and Police Commission, and the Common Council.

"That’s the hope that I’m willing to get to, bringing people to the table, figuring out what the problems are, let’s solve them," said Common Council President Jose Perez.

Organizers emphasized Sunday’s event was only the beginning. A more detailed plan will be released in the coming weeks.