Milwaukee residents 65+ can book appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine

City of Milwaukee residents 65 and older can now book an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine through the Milwaukee Health Department.

A new online registration portal, milwaukee.gov/covidvax, launched on Wednesday, Feb. 3 -- and allows city residents to make an appointment.

Visitors to the site can scroll down and hit REGISTER NOW which takes them to a new appointment portal. There, you will fill out a questionnaire that determines your eligibility.

There is also a phone number you can call if you do not have access to a computer. That number is 414-286-6800.

"The folks that we serve don’t have access to a computer, or aren’t very internet savvy," said Melissa Meier, Executive Director of East Side Senior Services.

Meier's organization has already taken a call to help transport a senior to their vaccination appointment. The executive director anticipates the organization will get more calls like that now that the option is available.

"They call us and then we help with that information," Meier said.

The organization is also trying to answer questions if technology is a barrier.

"We could also use volunteers. So if anybody is interested in volunteering with us, it is really rewarding," Meier said.

Other groups, like Senior Helpers Milwaukee, are helping their clients navigate the vaccine rollout.

"Making sure they have that second appointment and that they go to that second appointment," said Lisa Zampino, Client Service Manager for Senior Helpers.

If needed, Senior Helpers will monitor clients through the entire vaccine process.

"Providing them with the transportation through their dose and even if it’s just for the ride, let's stay there afterwards for an hour or two and make sure they are safe after the dose," Zampino said.

They also remind clients that patience is key.

"Some people will have questions like, 'Why can't I get it now?' This is amazing how they are rolling it out and how fast we’re doing it, it’s going to take time," Zampino said.

Registration is filling up. At last check, appointments for Wednesday and Thursday were completely booked.