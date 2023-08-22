Milwaukee Republican debate; Scott Walker says candidates need to 'be bold'

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has first-hand experience on the Republican debate stage. He spoke with FOX6 News about who needs to stand out, and who could bring the biggest surprise.

"They can’t just be adequate. They’ve got to be dynamic, they’ve got to be bold, they’ve got to be full of passion," said Scott Walker, now president of the Young America's Foundation.

That is what Walker wants to see from candidates during the first Republican presidential primary debate. The former governor and 2016 Republican candidate pulled back from the political curtain.

"They each do different things. One of the best things they can do is not be over-coached," Walker said.

Front-runner Donald Trump said he will not take part in the Milwaukee debate. Walker said for the other candidates, that could be good news.

"When Donald Trump is on the stage he takes things over. I saw it first-hand," Walker said.

The Milwaukee debate is an opportunity for voters to listen to many candidates at once. What should they be listening for?

"We want people bold about what they’re going to do to turn things around, but they also have to be believable," Walker said. "You can’t just throw ideas out with a real concrete explanation on how you’re actually going to get it done."

The former governor said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has to stand out. He said it is also a critical time for Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"In terms of somebody who really could surprise people, it’s Senator Tim Scott," Walker said. "I think he’s got a powerful story. I think he’s running the right strategy, he’s going to places that Republicans typically don’t do."

Walker plans to be at the debate Wednesday.

"This puts Milwaukee on the map, this is a huge deal whether you’re Republican or not. It’s not about being red or blue its about green," Walker said. "This brings tremendous money and attention to Milwaukee and to southeastern Wisconsin."

For now, Walker has this advice for candidates.

"Don’t take the bait. Keep talking about what people care about. Take about what it costs to fill your gas tank, talk about what it takes to fill your grocery cart, to pay your rent, to pay your mortgage," Walker said.