Milwaukee hosting Republican presidential debate in August

Milwaukee has been selected to host a Republican presidential debate, party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday, Feb. 23 in an email to committee members obtained by FOX6 News.

McDaniel said Milwaukee will host the first primary debate this August, which "will coincide with the RNC Summer Meeting." No other debates have been announced as of now, the email said.

Earlier this month, McDaniel said the city could expect to host a debate before it hosts the 2024 Republican National Convention. The convention is expected to host roughly 45,000 people from July 15-18, 2024.

"This is the perfect place to highlight our nominee for the 2024 presidential campaign, and it's also the perfect place to provide the best delegate experience for people who are going to be coming from across the country – from across the territories – to your great state," McDaniel said of Milwaukee at the time. "You really do have a city that shines, and I am so excited to bring the world into Milwaukee."

A major political convention is something that businesses prepared for in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic busted the promise of Milwaukee hosting the Democratic National Convention.

