Republican office vandalized in Milwaukee, police investigate

A Republican Party of Wisconsin office was vandalized in Milwaukee on Friday.

What we know:

It happened at the Hispanic Community Center near 13th and Greenfield on the city's south side. The office was closed at the time.

What we don't know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said someone broke a window, and investigators are still looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

What they're saying:

In a statement, WisGOP Chair Brian Schimming said:

"Vandalizing and destroying property is never acceptable. Every American deserves to feel safe expressing their political views. We will not be intimated [sic] by these acts of violence and remain committed to reaching all communities across Wisconsin."