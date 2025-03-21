Republican office vandalized in Milwaukee, police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Republican Party of Wisconsin office was vandalized in Milwaukee on Friday.
What we know:
It happened at the Hispanic Community Center near 13th and Greenfield on the city's south side. The office was closed at the time.
What we don't know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said someone broke a window, and investigators are still looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
What they're saying:
In a statement, WisGOP Chair Brian Schimming said:
"Vandalizing and destroying property is never acceptable. Every American deserves to feel safe expressing their political views. We will not be intimated [sic] by these acts of violence and remain committed to reaching all communities across Wisconsin."
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.