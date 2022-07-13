Milwaukee replacing lead laterals; federal funds to help process

Thousands of Milwaukee homes still get water through lead laterals. Now, federal funds are coming to help replace some of those lines connecting water mains to your home.

Construction crews are already replacing some of Milwaukee's 66,500 lead laterals. The city has changed out 5,000 in the last five-and-a-half years.

"There is no safe level of lead in the blood flow for a child," said Deanna Branch, a mother.

Deanna Branch

The work was not soon enough for Branch's son, Aidan, who was hospitalized twice for lead poisoning.

"It was just a very scary feeling of feeling like I couldn’t protect my child. And I didn’t know what to do to make it better," said Branch, who has spent years speaking about the dangers of lead. "I just couldn’t be silent. I had to let everyone know this is what happened. And I want to prevent it from happening to any other child."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Now, Branch is seeing construction work on S. 12th Street in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee construction crew replaces lead pipes

Also visiting the area on Wednesday, July 13, was White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. He is pitching the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law Congress passed last November.

"They are actually just taking poison into our homes. It ought to just break you down. There are 179,000 of them in Wisconsin," Landrieu said.

White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu

The law will send Wisconsin $50 million a year for the next five years to replace lead pipes. This year, the city has replaced 524 – with a goal of 1,100. But some activists worry.

"My concern is that this money coming in is going to be spent in a way that is not going to follow a plan, and will not hold individuals accountable for not following that plan," said Robert Miranda of Fresh Water for Life Action Coalition.

Milwaukee construction crew replaces lead pipes

Wisconsin's 2020 blood lead testing data for children under 6 years old found 2,130 kids with elevated lead levels in their blood. More than half of those were in Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

On Thursday, Aidan celebrates his 9th birthday.

"He’s doing great. He’s doing great in school. He still has to do yearly checks with the lead," Branch said.

Aidan Branch

This, as hidden poison still lingers across Milwaukee in paint, soil, and lead pipes.

The Milwaukee Common Council is tapping into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to remediate lead paint in homes.

Republicans criticized the initial infrastructure law saying spending should be targeted to help get the lead out of water – but that this law is spending too much on other things.