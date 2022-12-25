Milwaukee Repairers of the Breach Christmas lunch warms hearts

The bitterly cold temperatures made for a busy week for warming shelters. Milwaukee's Repairers of the Breach was open 24/7 for days, but they still found time to celebrate Christmas.

"Outside isn’t the place to be," said Laquan Mills.

When it's dangerous to be outside for long, Repairers of the Breach will welcome you.

"It has been one of the most challenging times, but it’s also been one of the most rewarding times," said Pastor James West, executive director of Repairers of the Breach.

The shelter had planned to be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day to hand out warm meals and give gifts, but this Christmas, the doors were open all day.

"We’ve been going 24 hours straight every day to keep the people safe and keep people warm," said Pastor West.

With the shelter at capacity, any overflow was sent across the street to the Red Cross warming shelter.

Even during the busy week, they felt it was still important to celebrate Christmas.

"For us to be there for them, give them some joy, some cheer, a gift," said Pastor West. "People that they’ve never seen serving them, letting them know that we’re here for you."

For people like Mills, the gesture served as the start to a better year.

"It makes me feel, you know what I’m saying, wanted, liked, a part of them," said Mills. "It makes me feel like I’m at home, a family."

Repairers of the Breach is always accepting donations.