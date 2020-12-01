Milwaukee Rep to stream 'Christmas Carol' productions worldwide

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Milwaukee Rep) will present to present two full productions of "A Christmas Carol" -- available to stream this holiday season.

First comes a never-before-seen recording of Mark Clements’ 2016 classic adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" from the historic Pabst Theater. The production is available to view for free Dec. 1-24, 2020. Register at www.MilwaukeeRep.com to receive a free link.

Second, the fully realized production of "Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula. The production stars Lee E. Ernst with an original soundscape by foley artist Dan Kazemi. It is under the direction of Artistic Director Mark Clements. It is available to stream Dec. 10-24, 2020. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com to purchase a $20/household ticket and continue Milwaukee’s favorite Holiday tradition from the comfort of your own home.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol is a one-person adaptation by Tom Mula featuring renowned actor Lee E. Ernst, who has played nearly 100 memorable roles at Milwaukee Rep. The Milwaukee Rep, in a news release, described the production as an "intimate tour-de-force performance (that) embodies the very heart of the beloved holiday classic celebrating love, hope and redemption."

Originally slated to be performed in front of a live audience in the Quadracci Powerhouse, in-person performances of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol were canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and in response to the City of Milwaukee’s Public Health Order establishing Phase 4.2 of the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Plan.

Milwaukee Rep has partnered with HMS Media, a 20-time Emmy Award-winning multimedia company specializing in the broadcast of live performance, to capture Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol from the Quadracci Powerhouse stage with multiple, high-definition cameras and produce the digital recording that can be streamed worldwide.

Once registered, a unique link will be sent to the corresponding email on Dec. 10. Viewers can choose to watch it anytime between December 10 -24, 2020.

The purchase of a ticket or a tax-deductible donation to the Milwaukee Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign helps keep artists and staff employed while the theater heads into its tenth month of being closed due to COVID-19.