The Brief The Bucks and the Community Reintegration Center partnered to give people a second chance. Eight incarcerated individuals graduated from a work program on Friday. The Bucks organization said it plans to offer several people full-time jobs.



The Milwaukee Bucks partnered with the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center to give incarcerated individuals a second chance, and after six months of work, eight people graduated from the program on Friday.

The backstory:

The unique graduation ceremony unfolded in Milwaukee's Deer District on Friday night.

"These steps not only affect you but the people around you," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

From guest experience to converting the arena, participants worked with the Bucks organization and gained experience at Fiserv Forum. The program equipped them with skills from credit repair to getting access to a car.

Graduation for Milwaukee Bucks work program in partnership with the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

What they're saying:

Jerome Pulley took steps toward success as he walked to receive a certificate and custom jersey. He was one of eight Community Reintegration Center residents awarded.

"It’s been a very humbling experience," he said. "The program helped me by sharpening my worth ethic skills, and my communication skills, and just being around a fine community."

"We believe in second chances and involving ourselves into the community that gives so much to us," said Rodrick Cureton, the Bucks' impact and culture manager.

Cureton said program participants did not commit any sexual or violent crimes. Anthony Dodd, the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center's assistant superintendent, said the hope is that Friday's graduates won't find themselves back in jail.

Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC)

"A lot of people have counted them out. They think just because you're incarcerated you should not have any chances, but they are living proof that you can have a second chance – you can succeed," he said. "We don’t want them to come back to jail, and by having programs like this, it is more likely they will not."

"They give you another chance at life, to start a new journey," Pulley said.

What's next:

The Bucks organization said it plans to offer several people full-time jobs with the staff.