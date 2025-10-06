Milwaukee red light, speed cameras; new proposal from lawmakers

The Brief Wisconsin is considering a new bill to allow traffic cameras (red light and speed) in Milwaukee only. Cameras would issue tickets for speeding ≥15 mph over the limit or running red lights, with fines matching police-issued tickets. The collected revenue must first cover program costs, then fund traffic enforcement, safety, and infrastructure; the law would expire after five years.



Wisconsin does not allow red light or speed cameras to snap photos of lawbreakers and send them a ticket. But a new proposal from lawmakers might finally get a green light.

Red light camera proposal

What we know:

Bills to change the law in Wisconsin have stalled in the legislature since 2017. But a new proposal is getting an extra look.

The state bill would only allow Milwaukee to have traffic cameras. It is a bipartisan effort.

Tickets would be mailed to vehicle owners for speeding over the limit at least 15 miles per hour – or running red lights.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

How much are the tickets? The same find as you would get it a police officer pulled you over for running the red or speed. The bill would require the city to first use the money it collects to cover the cost of the program. Leftover money would then have to go to traffic enforcement, traffic safety and traffic infrastructure.

The bill would allow these cameras for five years after being implemented.

Weighing in

What they're saying:

Supporters and critics are expected to cite studies to bolster their cases at the hearing.

Gloria Shaw, whose only son, 23-year-old Xavier Davis, was killed in a 2022 Milwaukee hit-and-run, said the cameras might have made a difference.

"If we had those cameras, I could possibly have my justice," Shaw said. "I could possibly sleep a little better at night knowing that the person that did this to my son is behind bars, and not just out here, living their life like nothing happened and they didn't do anything. They did everything."

Shaw said Davis was her pride and joy. "They took the best part of me away from me," she said. "He was my only child, the only one, my pride and joy, would have done anything for me or for anyone."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

State Sen. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, said the technology would free up police resources for more serious crimes.

"If you had every officer posted at every intersection, it would not address the needs," Drake said. "Give them the tools so they don’t have to use their resources and their agency on traffic … to ensure they can adequately address the issues from reckless driving to gun violence, and so much more."

Opponents, including Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, argue cameras won’t deter the most dangerous drivers.

"This is a cash cow," Wanggaard said. "You’re going to tell me that a speed camera that clicked onto a vehicle with a stolen license plate, or with no license plates … you think that’s gonna stop that guy from doing 100 miles an hour in a 30-mile zone five blocks up? It’s not!"