Milwaukee recycling collection resumes Aug. 28; other services still impacted

The Brief The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is continuing efforts to restore services impacted by flooding. Recycling collection will resume on Aug. 28. Residents may place extra recyclable materials outside the recycling cart for collection, but those materials must be placed in a cardboard box.



The City of Milwaukee says recycling collection will resume on Thursday, Aug. 28 following severe flooding that slammed the city.

Recycling collection

What we know:

Collection will follow the regular schedule -- not where service left off prior to the pause. Residents should place their recycling carts out on their regular pickup day.

Schedules can be viewed at milwaukee.gov/collectionday

While the city was able to resume recycling collection, they are not able to accommodate any past special requests for pickup.

Residents may place extra recyclable materials outside the recycling cart for collection, but those materials must be placed in a cardboard box.

Items placed in bags will not be accepted. Additional cardboard will also be accepted, but it must be broken down and free of Styrofoam and other packing material and placed next to or on top of the recycling cart.

Residents may also utilize our Drop-Off Centers for any additional recycling needs. They remain free to all city residents through Sunday, Aug. 31.

Normal recyclable materials are always accepted at no charge at the Drop-Off Centers.

Other services still delayed

What we know:

While recycling collection is resuming, other services remain impacted.

Garbage and recycling cart deliveries are still delayed as recovery efforts continue. Boulevard maintenance is resuming gradually.

Brush collection remains suspended until further notice.