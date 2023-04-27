Milwaukee reckless driving, victim concerns voiced: 'Unfortunate'

It's National Crime Victims Rights Week, and victims of all sorts of crimes have the chance to make their voices heard – Thursday, that included reckless driving victims.

One victim who spoke to FOX6 News said reckless driving is just part of reality in Milwaukee, but it's keeping the conversation going that can help reckless drivers know that their behavior will not be tolerated.

"We face reckless driving in our communities every day," said Felicia Ferguson with WestCare Wisconsin.

"It’s unfortunate that people in Milwaukee are driving like this," said Dylan Love.

In February, Love financed his first car. Not even a month later, he encountered a reckless driver off Fond du Lac Avenue.

Damage to Dylan Love's car from reckless driver

"I look in my rearview mirror, and I see a Kia going way too fast," he said. "He sideswiped me, my car lost control. Thankfully I didn’t smack into any other cars or anybody."

"We want to create an atmosphere where victims are confident where they will be heard, believed and supported. Being heard, believed and supported is a part of the recovery process," Ferguson said.

It's talked about a lot, but for Love, the conversation about addressing reckless driving should never end.

"People are still going to reckless drive. It takes the community and the city as a whole working together to get reckless drivers off the road," said Love.

FOX6 asked people how they felt about the city's approach to combat reckless driving – including a towing initiative and added speed bumps. They said they appreciated the efforts and hope city leaders continue to promote safe driving in the city.