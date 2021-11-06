Milwaukee reckless driving: Public health crisis declaration sought

A petition has begun circulating around Milwaukee, asking city leaders to declare reckless driving a public health crisis.

In Sherman Park on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6, reckless drivers weren't too hard to find. It was an unsettling backdrop for the people who, just feet away, demanded change.

"Even though it’s been four years, I think about my daughter all the time," Betty Spibey-Mitchell, whose daughter was killed by a reckless driver, said. "She was on her way to work, and this was like between seven and eight in the morning, so we’re wondering what this young man was doing out that time of morning and speeding."

Spibey-Mitchell was among dozens Saturday who called for petition signatures – demand that the reckless driving problem be declared a public health crisis.

"I am extremely pleased that people are supportive. They know that this is a problem throughout the city," said Mabel Lamb with the Sherman Park Community Association.

Protest in Sherman Park calling for reckless driving to be declared a public health crisis

The Sherman Park Community Association is one of the groups collecting signatures and demanding change.

"That’s why we have a petition: We want to make sure that this is a problem and issue that’s at the top of the list so that it can be addressed immediately," Lamb said.

Reckless driving is an unfortunately complex problem that, advocates said, has a simple solution.

"Slowdown. It’s not complicated at all," said Lamb.

During an hours-long media conference Saturday, Milwaukee police officers pulled people over up and down Sherman Boulevard. During that time, more than 13 drivers were pulled over.

A petition has been set up online. For more information, visit change.org.