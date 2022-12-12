Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol

Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol.

MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol.

The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance.

It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies over a fence, coming to rest upside down outside the business.

Debris from the crash hit a window and nearly shattered it.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information. 