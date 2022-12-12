Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol.
The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance.
It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies over a fence, coming to rest upside down outside the business.
Debris from the crash hit a window and nearly shattered it.
It's unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.
FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.