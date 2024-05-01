Milwaukee reading, math tutors sought for classes in fall

article

Reading Corps and Math Corps are on the hunt for more than 80 tutors to place in 40 Milwaukee schools this fall.

A news release says the AmeriCorps tutoring programs, which place tutors at local schools to provide students extra reading and math support, have already served 6,800 students state-wide during the 2023-24 school year. That’s 333 total tutors conducting more than 417,000 tutoring sessions in Wisconsin alone.

Of the 83 total reading and math tutors who will be serving in Milwaukee, more than 40 tutors are still needed.

The schools with the largest tutor needs are:

King Jr. Elementary

MCP 36th Street, 38th Street, Lloyd Street and Lola Rowe North locations

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Malaika Early Learning Center

Milwaukee Parkside School of the Arts

St. Marcus Richards St. Campus

The Benefits of Tutoring

The release says tutors serve on-site at local schools 25-35 hours a week. As AmeriCorps members, tutors receive a stipend equivalent to about $15 per hour served, plus up to $5,176.50 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance.

Reading Corps and Math Corps provide great training and ongoing coaching – No tutoring experience is required. To begin serving students in August, candidates should apply now. Anyone interested is encouraged to learn more and apply at join.readingandmath.org.