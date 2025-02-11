Milwaukee rapper buys 500 McDonald's burgers to feed homeless

The Brief A Milwaukee rapper spent more than $1,100 on McDonald's burgers on Monday. Chicken P said he distributed the food to the city's homeless community. He hopes others will follow suit, one meal at a time.



A Milwaukee rapper walked into a McDonald's and left with 500 burgers on Monday. It's not his typical order, but his way of giving back to the community.

What they're saying:

"Me being me, I just come up front like, ‘Who ordered 500 burgers?’' said Elijah Jones, McDonald's manager. "That's a lot of burgers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jones said that's when he saw Rahkeib Smith, better known to the community as rapper Chicken P. The musician's order was aimed at feeding the homeless.

"Really, I just be in the spirit sometimes," said Chicken P. "I just be wanting to give back, be riding around, there’s people outside cold, they got a million kids, walking, they’re freezing."

Milwaukee rapper Chicken P

"I shook his hand, and I went back to make the burgers," said Jones.

By the numbers:

Employees told FOX6 News it took four people to make the 500 burgers – two assigned to hamburgers, two to cheeseburgers. They had it wrapped up in about 45 minutes. The total bill? More than $1,100.

Milwaukee rapper Chicken P buys 500 burgers for homeless

Chicken P said he drove around for hours, giving food out to folks in the homeless community. He sees the need every day.

"I was giving each person two burgers, or if I see a mom, and she had kids with her, I would give her like 20 burgers," he said.

What's next:

It's the second time the rapper has done this, he said, and it won't be the last time he tries to do his part. He plans to do his part in feeding the community at least every other week – and hopes others will follow suit, one meal at a time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I feel like that’s much respect, because everybody don’t do that," Jones said.

Editor's note: Smith is related to a FOX6 News employee.