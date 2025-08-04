Measles in Wisconsin: Milwaukee health officials address prevention

The Brief The City of Milwaukee Health Department addressed measles prevention and preparedness on Monday. Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and by touching contaminated surfaces.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department on Monday, Aug. 4 held a news conference to address measles prevention and preparedness.

This comes after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday announced the state's first confirmed measles cases of the year. Nine cases of measles were confirmed in Oconto County.

City of Milwaukee preparing

What we know:

In anticipation of a local case, the Milwaukee Health Department has ramped up prevention and preparedness efforts by conducting training exercises with local health partners and securing MMR vaccine doses for anyone who needs them, regardless of age or insurance.

What they're saying:

"The vaccination uptake here in Wisconsin is lower than the national average," said Michael Totoraitis, City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health. "We're one of the lowest states in the U.S. to have the uptake in compliance with the two-dose series of MMR or measles, mumps and rubella."

"I take this growing threat of measles very, very seriously in our city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I want every single family in Milwaukee to know this -- you can get the vaccine, and you can get it for free. You can get the measles vaccine, and you can get it free of charge at City of Milwaukee Health Clinics."

About measles

What we know:

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and by touching contaminated surfaces.

Residents are encouraged to check their MMR vaccine status through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry and get vaccinated if needed. MHD offers free measles vaccinations at its health centers regardless of health insurance status.

Measles transmission

Close contact with an infected person

Touching contaminated surfaces (doorknobs, handrails, etc.)

Respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing

Virus can linger in the air up to 2 hours and spread through shared HVAC systems

Symptoms (typically appear 7–14 days after exposure):

High fever (often >104°F)

Runny nose

Cough

Red, watery eyes

Rash beginning at the hairline and spreading downward 3–5 days after initial symptoms

Health risks

Dangerous for young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems

1 in 5 unvaccinated people with measles require hospitalization

Exposed individuals may need to quarantine for up to 3 weeks

What to do

Check your vaccination status. Visit WIR to confirm your MMR records

Get vaccinated if you're unprotected. The MMR vaccine is available at MHD health clinics, doctor’s offices, and local pharmacies. MHD provides free MMR vaccines regardless of insurance

Clinics and pharmacies recommend calling ahead to make sure vaccine is available