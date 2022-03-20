Milwaukee quadruple shooting; 1 critically injured, suspect sought

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 28th and Melvina.

The suspect(s) fired several shots during an argument at an after-set party, subsequently striking the victims.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.

All the victims arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

