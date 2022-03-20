Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee quadruple shooting; 1 critically injured, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 28th and Melvina. 

The suspect(s) fired several shots during an argument at an after-set party, subsequently striking the victims. 

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. 

A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.  

All the victims arrived at the hospital for treatment. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee crash: 2 injured near 17th and Highland
article

Milwaukee crash: 2 injured near 17th and Highland

Police are investigating a reckless driving crash that left two people injured near 17th and Highland around 8 p.m. Saturday.