Milwaukee quadruple shooting; 1 critically injured, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 28th and Melvina.
The suspect(s) fired several shots during an argument at an after-set party, subsequently striking the victims.
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.
All the victims arrived at the hospital for treatment.
Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
