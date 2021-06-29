Milwaukee pursuit leads to arrests; drugs, firearm recovered

Milwaukee police have four persons, including three 15-year-olds, in custody after a pursuit and the execution of a search warrant on Monday, June 28.

Officials say officers were involved in a pursuit shortly before 4 p.m. Monday near 35th and Hopkins. Officers spotted a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the officers lost sight of the vehicle. However, the vehicle was later located unoccupied. The suspects were later apprehended at a residence near 47th and Keefe. Three 15-year-old males and a 31-year-old male were arrested. A search warrant was executed at the residents – and a firearm and drugs were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.