Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested

Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m.

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.

The driver and passenger, two 15-year-old Milwaukee males, were arrested. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.