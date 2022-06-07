Milwaukee pursuit, crashes leave 7 hurt, witnesses stunned

Seven people were hurt after a police chase led to two separate crashes on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday night, June 6.

"The car flipped over on its side. It was crazy," said Saqua Turner.

It is a sight witnesses will not soon forget.

"It was just a bad scene yesterday. It was just really bad," said Azure Dee.

Pursuit/crashes near 20th and Teutonia

Police say it started when officers tried stopping a speeding driver without plates Monday night. During the chase, police say a squad hit a car near Teutonia and Capitol. A 54-year-old not involved in the chase is in serious condition.

"They were trying to revive a man. Give him mouth-to-mouth and everything," Turner said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Turner recorded as first responders worked to save a life.

Pursuit/crashes near 20th and Teutonia

"It was so sad. It was so sad," Turner said.

Police say the car officers were chasing then caused a crash down the street near 20th and Teutonia.

"The community needs to really focus on all this reckless driving," Dee said.

Police say in total, seven people were hurt.

Pursuit/crashes near 20th and Teutonia

Dee works nearby and helped some of the injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"You never would think that you’re going to leave your house and be in some type of critical incident where you may not be coming home," Dee said.

Officers say the 19-year-old police were chasing tried to run before getting arrested.

"I’m glad they survived. I hope this was a learning lesson for them because next time they might not be as lucky," Dee said.