Milwaukee pursuit, crash into tree, fire, 3 hurt

Three people were hurt in a crash near 76th and Hampton after a police pursuit was terminated Thursday afternoon, Jan. 20. Two of those three people were arrested.

According to police, after the pursuit was terminated, the reckless driver lost control of the vehicle which struck a tree around 1:30 p.m.

The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver, a Milwaukee man, 20, and two passengers, a Milwaukee man, 32 and a Milwaukee woman, 20, were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The men were arrested.

Police said guns and drugs were recovered, and the men are expected to face charges.