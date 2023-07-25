Milwaukee pursuit, crash, I-43 and Highland

article

A Milwaukee police pursuit Tuesday evening, July 25 ended in a rollover crash near I-43 northbound and Highland.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's believed the people inside the car were wanted for armed robbery/carjacking.

A deputy was in the area at the time of the crash and responded to the crash scene, but deputies were not involved in the pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News reached out to police for more information, including whether there were any injuries/arrests.