Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 76th and Villard, 4 arrests

Four people were arrested when a police pursuit ended in a crash near 76th and Villard in Milwaukee Monday evening, April 25.

According to police, officers saw "individuals from a vehicle involved in drug dealing" get into that vehicle and speed off, prompting the pursuit.

At 76th and Villard, the vehicle collided with others. Police said "several" people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Four people from the fleeing vehicle were arrested.

Police said suspected drugs and firearms were recovered from the vehicle.