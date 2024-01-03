Milwaukee police chase, crash near 58th Keefe

A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash in a resident's yard Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3.

Officers first tried to stop the car near 89th and Hampton around 2:30 p.m. Police said it matched the description of a vehicle wanted in a shooting.

The pursuit ended roughly three miles away near 58th and Keefe, police said, when the driver lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle and hit a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, got out and ran off – but was soon arrested. A 32-year-old passenger was also arrested without further incident. Both were then taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

A gun was recovered from the scene. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review criminal charges in the coming days.



