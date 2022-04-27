Milwaukee pursuit ends with arrest; 2 persons in Mukwonago

article

Two Milwaukee men will soon face criminal charges following a police pursuit that started in Milwaukee – and ended on I-43 in Mukwonago on Tuesday evening, April 26.

Officials say 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Milwaukee police officers spotted a vehicle near 10th and Mineral that was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash. They attempted a traffic stop – but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed – and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit entered multiple jurisdictions and ended after successful stop stick deployments on southbound I-43 in Mukwonago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, and the passenger, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested. Suspected illegal narcotics were also recovered.

Advertisement

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.