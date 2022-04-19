Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair: Embracing differences

After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair is back. The event on Tuesday, April 19, held special significance not only for students, but communities locally and overseas.

A special Ukrainian welcome dance provided a whimsical glimpse into part of the country's culture. The performance is a show of pride for 7th grader Yaroslav Salapata.

"Felt good when everyone cheered," Salapata said. "Everybody had positive thoughts and that was nice."

Still, it is hard to forget the horrific reality Ukraine is dealing with in its war with Russia.

"I’m worried for my family and everything that’s going on there and I just hope that everyone can stay OK," Salapata said.

The country was highlighted in this year's MPS World Fair. More than 3,000 students from grades 4-8 gathered at the UWM Panther Arena in downtown Milwaukee to learn about the United Nations and its member countries.

"The most important thing they are learning is to become a world citizen to become knowledgeable about geography and economics and cultures," said Annette Robinson, United Nations Schools of International Learning advisor.

Kids showcased their year-long projects which explored the strengths and challenges of each nation – and the role each country plays in its region or continent.

"They are excited about the research they have done, and it’s just amazing it’s just a learning experience that’s beyond none other," said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley.

It was diversity on display – allowing students to embrace differences while promoting unity.

"This is also making sure our young people become peacemakers and work together to make us a better city better state in the better country as well," Posley said. "These are our future leader standing behind us if we get it right with our future leaders the world will be a much better place."

Among the 14 participating schools, there are 35 different languages spoken by students and families. It is another demonstration of the cultural representation MPS makes up.

