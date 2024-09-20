Milwaukee Public Schools seeks input; options for district buildings

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools is trying to map out a plan for its district buildings – and it wants the public's input. The district hired a consultant to propose options for building use. Town hall meetings held in September and October will allow the public to weigh in on these options.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is asking the public to comment at town hall meetings on the 10-year plan for district buildings.

MPS hired a consultant to study district buildings, analyze data, and gather public input – to ensure the district’s learning spaces meet the needs of students and the community. The plan is known as the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan.

The public will be able to review the consultant's proposed options for buildings and comment on them to help shape the final plan. The plan will have a direct impact on the future of school buildings and student experiences across Milwaukee.

Town hall meetings

In-person town hall meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 30, at Rufus King International High School, 1801 W. Olive Street

Tuesday, Oct. 1, Parkside School for the Arts, 2969 S. Howell Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue

Thursday, Oct. 3, at James Madison High School, 8135 W. Florist Avenue

Weigh in via Zoom

In addition, two virtual town hall meetings will be held via Zoom on Monday, October 7, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit mpsmke.com/mpsspsc.

﻿For more information about the 10-year plan, you are invited to visit mpsfacilitiesplan.com.