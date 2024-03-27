Milwaukee Public Schools referendum: $252M question faces voters

There is a $252 million question on many of your ballots. Milwaukee voters will decide whether to raise their taxes to boost Milwaukee Public Schools.

Days before the election on April 2, an influential group is now opposing the referendum. But supporters say the money is needed to avoid devastating cuts to schools.

If this referendum passes, a $200,000 home would see higher taxes of $432 a year. The increase would be phased in over four years – and then stay on the books for future year.

"I don’t think many of us know a real plan of how these resources, a quarter of a billion dollars, are going to be employed and deployed at MPS," said Joel Brennan of the Greater Milwaukee Committee (GMC).

The Greater Milwaukee Committee said it cannot support the referendum, saying there was a lack of transparency. The group is made of 200 leaders from corporations, nonprofits and education.

"It was announced just a few days before Christmas. It was approved by the board a few days until the new year, and kind of hastily put on the ballot in April, without any opportunity for any community dialogue," Brennan said.

The teachers union, the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA), says kids cannot wait.

"There actually is no time for students. What will happen is that this fall, if the referendum does not pass, children will lose access to teachers, to valued para-professionals and other support staff that help them and families throughout the school year," said Ingrid Walker-Henry of the MTEA.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials say they are expecting a $200 million budget deficit.

"If it doesn’t pass, we are facing significant cuts to schools, about a 13% cut to all our school budgets," said Chris Thiel, MPS Legislative Policy Manager.

Democratic lawmakers backing the referendum blame state lawmakers for not sending enough money to schools.

"If state funding for Milwaukee Public Schools had kept pace with inflation over the last 15 years, the district would be receiving an additional $210 million," said State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

But the GMC says they want to see a plan to boost learning outcomes.

"We all can agree that the outcomes today are unacceptable," Brennan said.

"What that is saying is that children in Milwaukee don’t deserve to have art, music, gym, vocational, higher ed classes, library and all the things we see out in suburbs," Walker-Henry said.

The national report card finds 7% of Milwaukee 8th-graders are proficient in math – and 14% were proficient in reading.

On April 2, voters statewide will decide 91 school referendums.