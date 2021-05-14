Milwaukee Public Schools: Masks required in schools despite CDC guidance

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) tweeted on Friday, May 14 that it will continue to require face coverings in all of its schools and buildings at this time. This, despite new guidance from the CDC about fully vaccinated individuals that was released on Thursday.

MPS returned to phased-in in-person learning back in mid-April.

Students were given the option to attend in-person or continue the virtual learning that had begun at the beginning of the school year.

