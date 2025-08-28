Milwaukee Public Schools leaders speak ahead of 1st day of class

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools leaders met with the media on Thursday, Aug. 28. The meeting comes just days before the start of the 2025-26 school year, which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 2.



Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Board of School Directors President Missy Zombor and other district leaders spoke to the media on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Tour of Milwaukee Marshall High School

What we know:

The district leaders gathered at Milwaukee Marshall High School on Thursday for a tour in advance of the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

But before that tour, Superintendent Cassellius took some time y to point out that Minneapolis was her hometown. She wanted to acknowledge the pain, concern and sadness educators are feeling toda in the wake of the shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

Minneapolis connection

What they're saying:

"I raised my own children just blocks from where this happened. This tragedy is simply horrific. I have raised the issue of gun violence in our own community here in Milwaukee. And if if yesterday isn't a testament and all of the children that we have lost over the past year and a testament, we must as a community, rally together to do something about this needless violence within our communities, not just here in Milwaukee, but across the entire nation. We need to raise our voices. All of us here in MPs are sending our love and support to the Annunciation community and to the broader Minneapolis community today, as they begin the long process of healing ahead."

Brenda Cassellius, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent

Cassellius noted the district is continuing to enhance its safety practices.

"We may not have all the answers right now, but we are being given an opening as a community as we work to help us all move forward together," Cassellius said.

The superintendent spoke to the district's efforts to recovery from recent floods as well as getting lead and asbestos out of the school buildings.

"The average age of our building is 89 years, 49 is the average across the nation. So we know we have some of our schools have older, tiles, older paint. And we're, continuing to remediate and address all of those issues," Cassellius said.

Teaching positions open

What we know:

Cassellius said the district has about 4,000 teaching positions. She said a lot of hiring is still being finalized at this time.

"We have fewer, fewer than 100 true classroom vacancies right now. So we're feeling really good about that. My goal is to. But still, my goal is to get us to zero," Cassellius said.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

District improvements

Dig deeper:

The superintendent spoke at length about improvements that have been made within Milwaukee Public Schools ahead of the school year. She noted athletic facility upgrades district-wide. That included renovated swimming pools, reconstructed tennis courts at seven high schools, renovated state of the art field houses at North Division, South Division and Vincent High Schools.

"Outdoor sports like soccer and football benefiting from new lighting, improved accessibility, bleacher seating consents, concession and visitor spaces at Vincent and Pulaski Stadium's Bradley Technology and Trade School, replaced its synthetic turf field and added new bleachers," Cassellius said.

Cassellius also noted changes to the MPS manu for students and staff.

"Menu improvements include healthier options, fresh food bars and vegetarian entrees and foods that are culturally responsive to our many diverse learners. Our students will be happy to know that MPS is moving away from prepackaged to freshly prepared meals. This school high school students can choose between locally-sourced grab-and-go entrees, salads or prepared lunches," Cassellius said.

Mayor weighs in

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was on hand to talk about the excitement he knows students and staff are experiencing leading up to Tuesday, Sept. 2.

"I know that schools are really the heartbeat of Milwaukee, and strong schools mean a strong city when our students are able to grow and thrive, in classrooms, that means our neighborhoods are able to thrive when our students succeed. Ultimately, what that means is that our city succeeds. And I want to recognize the incredible dedication of our educators," Johnson said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools.



