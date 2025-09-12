Milwaukee Public Schools lead-screening clinics; 3 more scheduled

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools announced three more lead-screening clinics for students and children in the community. Those free clinics will be held from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 and three separate locations. Officials said the schools were selected based on location and convenience to families and not because of any lead risk to children at those schools.



Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Friday, Sept. 12, that it will have three lead-screening clinics for its students and other children in the community.

More lead-screening clinics

What we know:

The free lead-screening clinics, in partnership with health care provider Novir, will be at the following MPS schools on the following dates:

Fifty-Third Street School, 3618 N. 53rd Street, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16

Morgandale School, 3635 S. 17th Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17

Elm Creative Arts School, 900 W. Walnut Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18

Officials said the schools were selected based on location and convenience to families and not because of any lead risk to children at those schools. Families at the schools have already been notified of clinic times for the schools' students.

Who should be tested?

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends that all elementary-age students be tested for lead.

For a child to be screened, parents or guardians first must provide their consent. Consent forms will be available at all clinics for the community.

Lead screening is done through a finger prick. A health care provider collects a few drops of blood to be used for the test. Test results will be ready in minutes and shared with families.

The screening will show whether children have elevated levels of lead in their bloodstream. These tests will indicate whether a child's lead exposure falls within acceptable ranges or whether further monitoring or treatment is needed.

What you can do:

Appointments are not necessary for the screenings. Families may visit the location most convenient for them during community hours and simply walk in.