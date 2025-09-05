Milwaukee Public Schools lead risk: Pre-1950 elementary buildings clear

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools revealed on Friday, Sept. 5, that all of its schools built before 1950 are cleared of lead risks. The school district will now focus its attention on schools built between 1950 and 1978. Officials hope to complete any work associated with those newer schools by December.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Friday, Sept. 5 that all 50 MPS schools built before 1950 that serve elementary students are cleared of lead risks. The final two schools received clearances Thursday night.

In a news release, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said, "We are committed to providing safe and welcoming schools to the community. Successfully addressing lead paint issues is a critical step in this work."

Focus shifts to schools built from 1950-1978

What's next:

Officials said this fall, MPS will shift its focus to 52 schools built between 1950 and 1978 that serve elementary students. Due to the decreased use of lead-based paint during this period, the schools in this group have lower lead risks.

Surveys of the buildings also have indicated lower lead hazards, the news release says. Lead paint was banned after 1978.

Work will happen outside of school hours to minimize disruptions to students and staff. The district's goal is to complete the work by December 2025.

In spring 2026, the district will complete final cosmetic painting in some of the first 50 schools where, to prioritize opening the schools safely by September, painting was focused on specific areas that needed to be stabilized.

Lead report online

What you can do:

MPS will continue to update its lead report page online, so the community can see progress. Simply visit mpsmke.com/mpsleadreport.

