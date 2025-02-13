Milwaukee Public Schools independent audit; Gov. Evers releases

article

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers today released the first of two independent audits of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). The audit identifies three goals for the district to achieve in the short and long term. Evers also announced he will be providing resources to support MPS’ work to implement the operational audit findings for both the immediate future and in the long term.



Gov. Tony Evers released the first of two independent audits of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This is the first of two comprehensive, independent audits that Gov. Evers directed after the district failed to turn in required financial audit reports to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

Audit report

What we know:

The audit report released by Gov. Evers on Thursday relates to MPS’ operations, processes, and procedures and identifies three overarching goals for the district with nine associated objectives and 29 specific and actionable recommendations.

Gov. Evers also announced he will be providing resources to support MPS’ work to implement the operational audit findings for both the immediate future and in the long term.

Related article

In its operational audit of MPS, MGT recommends MPS adopt three overarching goals:

Creating A Coherent Central System

Restructure Central Office to streamline decision-making, clarify roles, and improve alignment across departments;

Invest in the Office of Human Resources to enhance leadership, build capacity, address immediate needs, and sustain long-term growth; and

Make targeted shifts to the Strategic Plan to focus on a select number of high-impact priorities with measurable outcomes.

Fostering Meaningful Communication And Collaboration

Improve collaboration between the MPS Board of Directors and district leadership to align efforts to better serve the Milwaukee community and its stakeholders;

Bolster leadership and operations of the Department of Communications and Marketing by empowering departmental leadership to drive strategy with vision and expertise; and

Enhance data management and utilization to ensure transparent, accurate communication and foster data-driven decision-making.

Operating And Funding Strategically

Maintain external accountability structures for continued support and progress monitoring during upcoming leadership changes, Board elections, and implementation of new systems;

Invest in technological infrastructure and planning so that systems are equipped to operate efficiently and effectively in future technological landscapes; and

Redesign key internal procedures to equip staff for success, including thoroughly re-evaluating reporting and grievance procedures as well as onboarding policies so MPS can transform organizational culture.

The MGT audit also identifies dozens of actionable recommendations for MPS. Click here to read it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Reaction

What they're saying:

Gov. Evers

"My focus from the beginning has been on doing what’s best for our kids by working to ensure MPS’ future improvement and success and to get answers for the parents and families, taxpayers, and the greater Milwaukee community concerned about their local schools," said Gov. Evers. "At the end of the day, the bottom line for me in this effort has always been about identifying areas the district can improve to make sure our kids are set up for success. This audit is a critical next step for getting MPS back on track and, ultimately, improving outcomes for our kids, so I urge and expect the district to take these recommendations seriously and move forward quickly with implementing this audit’s findings."

MGT

"The motivation for this review is clear: MPS must make systemic changes to ensure that students—particularly the most vulnerable—are at the center of every decision. Ultimately, this work is in service of students, whose future success hinges on a district capable of delivering equitable, high-quality education."

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly

"The success of our children is at the heart of everything we do. The operational audit report released today on Milwaukee Public Schools offers a clear and practical blueprint for getting the district back on course, ensuring it better serves students and families. I am optimistic that under the leadership of Dr. Brenda Cassellius, the district will take the actionable recommendations from this report and turn them into meaningful change. This report also underscores the importance of the DPI’s ongoing efforts to support MPS in financial reporting, including the development of a Corrective Action Plan. These efforts are both realistic and essential for helping the district regain compliance and thrive.

"Our collective support is crucial in helping MPS create a brighter future for its students and families. We are committed to working together with the district to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed."